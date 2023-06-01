Home » Lim Young-woong donates the prize money again for ‘Good Star’ singer… “For childhood cancer and leukemia” good influence
Lim Young-woong donates the prize money again for ‘Good Star’ singer… “For childhood cancer and leukemia” good influence

▲ (Source = Lim Young-woong’s official Instagram)

Singer Lim Young-woong’s good deeds continue.

On the 1st, the Korea Pediatric Cancer Foundation said, “Lim Young-woong donated the entire prize money of 2 million won in the ‘Good Star’ May Gawangjeon to children suffering from childhood cancer and leukemia.”

‘Good Star’ is a donation platform that supports the good influence of stars. It is a way to support the videos and songs of singers who participated in the singer’s contest in the app and donate prize money in order of ranking.

Lim Young-woong also won the title of singer last April and donated 2 million won in prize money. The current cumulative donation amount has reached 56.17 million won.

The prize money donated in the name of Lim Young-woong will be used as an emotional support project for children suffering from childhood cancer, leukemia, and rare incurable diseases.

Hong Seung-yoon, director of the Korea Pediatric Cancer Foundation, expressed his gratitude, saying, “Despite his busy schedule, he continues to make valuable progress through constant donation participation.”

Meanwhile, Lim Young-woong is about to release a new song on the 5th. This new song will be pre-released in episode 2 of ‘My Little Hero’, which will be broadcast on the 3rd, and then released on music sites.

