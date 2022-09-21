Home News Limana, another Epta Costan employee accuses the shift supervisor of sexual violence
Limana, another Epta Costan employee accuses the shift supervisor of sexual violence

Limana, another Epta Costan employee accuses the shift supervisor of sexual violence

Another employee accuses the shift supervisor of Epta Costan of sexual violence in the workplace. A witness in the trial stated under oath that she in turn was groped, but that she had not reported him, because she was a temporary worker and she was afraid of losing her job. But alongside those who initiated a criminal case or would have liked but did not feel it, it appears that there were also those who appreciated her attentions. And even those who do not remember harassment or prefer to mind her business. The accused, who is trusted by the lawyer Cesa, has never yet presented himself in court, but will certainly speak at the hearing on November 16, while the woman has filed a civil action with Rech and will ask for compensation from the damage. The violence and persecution allegedly took place both at work and in the backyard and the man was fired for just cause by the multinational of the cold. This is a measure which has been challenged.

