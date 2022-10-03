There is no “chance” in the management of the Limana eco-center. In recent days the rumor had spread that Bellunum would have sold the management to an external cooperative, but after a series of checks it became clear that this is not the case. The Limana eco-center will continue to be managed directly by Bellunum with its own staff who will be supported by external staff from a cooperative, as also happens in the other eleven eco-centers that refer to Bellunum. Indeed, that of Feltre is entirely managed by a cooperative, because this was the organization prior to the entry of Bellunum into the city waste collection service.

In fact, in recent years, the investee company of the Municipality of Belluno has considerably extended its range of action to Limana, Borgo Valbelluna, Feltre, Quero Vas, Sospirolo, Seren del Grappa, San Gregorio nelle Alpi, Santa Giustina and in the basin. Alpago (which, however, will keep the management of the eco-center on its own until the end of the year).

This rapid expansion has also greatly increased the workload, but like everyone else, Bellunum is struggling to find the necessary staff. To this fact is added the particularity of the service. The recycling centers, in fact, must all be open on Saturday morning, in addition to other variable days, to allow users to be able to use them, but this means that on that day there is a need for a large number of people on duty and recourse to cooperatives it becomes fundamental.

The support of the coop, however, does not mean that the service is modified, much less that its management changes, also because the Municipality concerned should be informed. The mayor of Limana, Milena De Zanet, immediately checked the issue, ascertaining that there will be no substantial changes in the Baorche eco-center.