The redundancy fund at the Limana della Sest plant has been extended for another two weeks. The social shock absorber, started in October for a month and a half, will continue until December 4th. «Unfortunately the crisis situation persists», explains Benedetto Calderone of the RSU Adl Cobas of the factory, «and therefore we will arrive until the beginning of December with the cash register, then from 5 to 16 December there should be incoming orders which will bring all workers to return to the factory to work. And finally from 17 December to 8 January there will be early holidays for Christmas. We remind you that layoffs are advanced to us by the company and this is no small thing. Furthermore, despite the cash register, we will still take the attendance bonus of 130 euros ».

What will happen when you return from the Christmas holidays? «It is not possible to make forecasts, also because you navigate by sight», continues Calderone. «But the hope is that production can restart. Also because this moment of crisis comes in conjunction with the implementation of the agreement for the purchase of the Acc company branch, which provides for the hiring of another 30 workers by the end of 2022″.

In addition to the workers, the third production line in the Mel factory should also start up by the beginning of 2023 to bring production almost to full capacity, as anticipated by the managing director of Mon-Fri/Sest, Michele Faggioli. «The situation at Sest will continue at least until the first months of the year. In the meantime we have to manage the slowdown in the traditional business very well and the start of the business in Acc. And we’re playing the whole game there: in fact, from February we’ll be fully operational with Acc, with very important budgets for Limana and Mel.