With the silver medal obtained by the brothers ruben, Francisco y Jesus Limardo in addition to Gabriel Lugo in the men’s team modality this Sunday in Argentina.

The team captain offered his impressions of the contest for the sports portal Panam Sports.

“Very happy to be here, in a world Cup by team. It gives us a lot of confidence for the classification of the Olympic Games 2024 It will be quite complicated”.

Limardo he was pleased to be in the top three of the Fencing World Cup by team and assured that he feels calm.

“We haven’t entered a podium since 2013 with a bronze and this time we were in the final and lost against Hungary, I think I got a bit tired and the referee denied us the claim of a dubious action.”

“Despite falling we are happy, the idea was to return to the podium, you can feel that the result is close (…) The Pan American Games are very important for us since the best of the continent participate and this year we are going for revenge”, Creole finished.

Gabriel Lugo:

Also Gabriel Lugo indicated what this silver medal in the contest meant to him.

“I am happy, this is my first medal in a world Cup with the national team (…) We must continue working for the classification to paris 2024”, he indicated.

“We wanted to take the gold medal and we went out to give our best effort, but it couldn’t be done.”

Lugo also assured that the team remains focused on what will be their next challenge, the Pan American Games, Santiago 2023.

“With this we are going step by step, our goal is to take the gold there,” he concluded.