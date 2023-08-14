Limber Nazareno – Diario La Hora

Limber Nazareno is undoubtedly one of Muisne’s greatest talents.

In Muisne, there is a talented and charismatic man named

Limber Nazarene. Since his childhood, Nazareno has been in love

de las décimas, a form of traditional oral poetry that has been

grown for generations in their community. Inspired by the land that

saw him born and grow, Nazareno has dedicated his life to writing and

produce these beautiful compositions.

The beginnings of a passion

Nazareno clearly remembers how he fell in love with tenths for

first time. When he was a child, his maternal grandfather, Eloy Castillo, used to

visit their parents and recite these impromptu poems. One of the

most memorable phrases that his grandfather used to say was: "I do not say praise

because something has hurt me, I’m not saying blessed because they gave me a little,

I mean, because the cook is ugly, I don’t keep saying because I no longer

I’m eating". These words aroused curiosity and passion

of Nazareno for the tenths.

the ancient tradition

Nazareno realized that the tenths were an ancient tradition

in his town and decided to carry on this cultural heritage. To the

At first, he began to write simple poetry, but he quickly

realized the importance of preserving and cultivating the tenths as

their ancestors had made them for many years. Nazarene

affirms that the tenth became something characteristic of Muisne and of

their people.

The influence of nature

When he was 22 years old, Nazareno participated in a tradition workshop

where he had the opportunity to share with representatives of other

cantons of the province of Esmeraldas. It was in this workshop where

deepened in the ancestral knowledge and produced numerous

tenths. Nazareno remembers that for the most part, the tenths that

wrote at that time referred to nature.

Later, he collaborated with Limber Valencia, a former member of La

Grupa, a renowned musical group from the capital of Ecuador, in the

edition of a book that had the support of several foundations.

The importance of tenths

The tenths are much more than just improvised poetry. Are

a way of transmitting the history, values ​​and traditions of

a community. These lyrical compositions, structured in verses

ten syllables, allow the culture and identity of a people to be

keep alive through the generations. Nazarene understands

deeply this importance and is proud to be part of a

long tradition of decimistas in Muisne.

The legacy of Limber Nazareno

Limber Nazareno is an inspiring example of how the love of

tradition and commitment to cultural preservation may have a

lasting impact. His passion for tenths has transcended the

borders of his community and has reached a wider audience.

Nazareno has shown that oral poetry can be a powerful

tool to keep alive the history and cultural heritage of

a region. His work has contributed to keeping the roots alive

cultural heritage of Muisne and to inspire others to follow the example of preserving

and value ancestral traditions. (JNG)

