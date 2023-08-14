Limber Nazareno – Diario La Hora

Limber Nazareno is undoubtedly one of Muisne’s greatest talents.
His love for the décimas and his commitment to preserving the
oral tradition have made him a benchmark in his community and more
there.
In Muisne, there is a talented and charismatic man named
Limber Nazarene. Since his childhood, Nazareno has been in love
de las décimas, a form of traditional oral poetry that has been
grown for generations in their community. Inspired by the land that
saw him born and grow, Nazareno has dedicated his life to writing and
produce these beautiful compositions.
The beginnings of a passion
Nazareno clearly remembers how he fell in love with tenths for
first time. When he was a child, his maternal grandfather, Eloy Castillo, used to
visit their parents and recite these impromptu poems. One of the
most memorable phrases that his grandfather used to say was: "I do not say praise
because something has hurt me, I’m not saying blessed because they gave me a little,
I mean, because the cook is ugly, I don’t keep saying because I no longer
I’m eating". These words aroused curiosity and passion
of Nazareno for the tenths.
the ancient tradition
Nazareno realized that the tenths were an ancient tradition
in his town and decided to carry on this cultural heritage. To the
At first, he began to write simple poetry, but he quickly
realized the importance of preserving and cultivating the tenths as
their ancestors had made them for many years. Nazarene
affirms that the tenth became something characteristic of Muisne and of
their people.
The influence of nature
When he was 22 years old, Nazareno participated in a tradition workshop
where he had the opportunity to share with representatives of other
cantons of the province of Esmeraldas. It was in this workshop where
deepened in the ancestral knowledge and produced numerous
tenths. Nazareno remembers that for the most part, the tenths that
wrote at that time referred to nature.
Later, he collaborated with Limber Valencia, a former member of La
Grupa, a renowned musical group from the capital of Ecuador, in the
edition of a book that had the support of several foundations.
The importance of tenths
The tenths are much more than just improvised poetry. Are
a way of transmitting the history, values and traditions of
a community. These lyrical compositions, structured in verses
ten syllables, allow the culture and identity of a people to be
keep alive through the generations. Nazarene understands
deeply this importance and is proud to be part of a
long tradition of decimistas in Muisne.
The legacy of Limber Nazareno
Limber Nazareno is an inspiring example of how the love of
tradition and commitment to cultural preservation may have a
lasting impact. His passion for tenths has transcended the
borders of his community and has reached a wider audience.
Nazareno has shown that oral poetry can be a powerful
tool to keep alive the history and cultural heritage of
a region. His work has contributed to keeping the roots alive
cultural heritage of Muisne and to inspire others to follow the example of preserving
and value ancestral traditions. (JNG)