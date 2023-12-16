Limburg.net calls for postponing a visit to the recycling park this weekend

The Genk-Zuid recycling park of Limburg.net. This weekend too, all waste brought in will have to be weighed and registered manually. — © Chris Nelis

Cyber ​​attack

Hasselt

Limburg.net’s recycling parks are open this weekend, but the waste will have to be weighed manually again. “Anyone who can postpone their visit should do so.”

After last Tuesday’s cyber attack, Limburg.net is working hard to restart the computer systems in a secure environment. “We are working hard to enable a gradual resumption of activities,” says director Kris Somers. “All applications and equipment are tested one by one before being put back into service.”

As a result, the website and customer service will remain inaccessible for the time being. “The manned recycling parks of Limburg.net are open on Saturday with adapted services. Visitors should expect delays because everything is done manually. If you can postpone a visit, do so. Kortessem’s unmanned recycling park will also remain closed on Saturday. Home waste collections will continue as planned on Monday.”

There is currently no indication that hackers have obtained sensitive data from Limburgers after the cyber attack.

(rust)

