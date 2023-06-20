Limitations, anchoring in conformism – breaking latest news

By: Atty. Augusto Costa Zabaleta

Fear seizes us when too many defeats have been nailed to our bones and we choose the marks of our scars like an alphabet to describe ourselves; there is no way to overcome fear if we face it with a limited vision of ourselves, we must get rid of the limiting thoughts that we accumulate as fossils; do not stop unlearning, believing that we already know everything and enough is a strange sign that we are ready to die.

To disarm the traps of fear, we must face the limitations of which we convince ourselves and which find their origin in the adoption of learning because they have a transcendent impact on how you define yourself and how much fear you allow yourself to tolerate; Wisdom is also accepting that we need everything to learn.

There is an intimate relationship between the way in which we relate to knowledge and how through it we make an evaluation of what we believe to be; Based on these criteria, two thought models have been described: the fixed mindset and the growth mindset; people with a fixed mentality consider that their abilities do not change, which is why it is difficult for them to make an effort “I am bad at mathematics”, “I do not understand English”; On the contrary, those with a growth mindset do think that they can improve and that it takes time and effort.

These ideas were proposed by the psychologist Carol Dweck and stem from her research on school practice, but they are much broader, they can largely define our approach to success or failure; This criterion has sensitive implications for success in life, because people with a growth mindset strive to expand their knowledge, those with a fixed mindset are more concerned with proving what they know; abandoning curiosity, even if it goes to failure, will be better than anchoring in conformism.

Young people do not need rewards for how good they are, but rather for their courage to try, to persist and to persevere; we can summarize that, with the proper perspective, each difficulty is an opportunity, each thing to be discovered, a beautiful challenge; the growth mindset turns every difficulty into a stimulus, every unknown element becomes a challenge, something that the fixed mindset rejects because it is not based on what you already know; the innovation is that she only feels comfortable when she can demonstrate her qualities.

