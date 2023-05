Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) announced the 1st Forecast of Crop Production for 2023. Accordingly, in the first estimate of 2023, it was estimated that the production amounts will increase by 4.8 percent in cereals and other herbal products, 1.9 percent in vegetables, and 0.3 percent in fruits, beverages and spice plants compared to the previous year. Thus, approximately 73.6 percent of production amounts in cereals and other plant products in 2023 […]

