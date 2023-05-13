Limits on parole

LG suspended imprisonment on probation

The Braunschweig Regional Court had sentenced the accused to a total of one year and eleven months in prison for, among other things, bodily harm, physical assault and resistance to law enforcement officers. The LG basically justified the decision to suspend the prison sentence with the fact that the accused had only been sentenced to fines and had apologized to the injured party in the first instance. Even taking into account the personal circumstances of the accused, the sentence could still be suspended on probation, with significant doubts being postponed. The probation conditions issued against him are suitable to prevent him from further criminal offenses. The LG also took into account that there must be special mitigating reasons if the execution of a prison sentence is suspended for more than one year after the overall assessment of the crime and personality. This saw it in the partial confession and the apology of the accused. The public prosecutor appealed against it.

OLG: No suspension in case of doubts about future impunity

The Higher Regional Court overturned the LG decision on the suspension of enforcement. The LG based its prognosis decision on an incorrect standard. For the assumption of a favorable prognosis, it is not enough that this cannot be ruled out, because in this case doubts are at the expense of the accused. If the court – as here – has “significant concerns about future impunity”, it should not suspend the sentence for legal reasons.

Suspension decision insufficiently justified

It should also be explained in more detail why the apology made by the defendant in the first instance could be used without further ado for the assumption of special circumstances, which are necessary for the suspension of enforcement in the case of a prison sentence of more than one year, since the defendant confessed in the main hearing restricted again in a significant way. Furthermore, in the case of certain groups of crimes, a detailed discussion is required as to whether the defense of the legal system requires enforcement of the sentence. This is particularly the case with criminal offenses against police officers who are particularly entrusted with protecting the legal order.