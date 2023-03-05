He Real Madrid achieved its eighteenth victory in the F League, the thirteenth in a row, and closes the fence with leaders Barcelona after beating Alhama ElPozo 5-1 in front of 2,500 spectators that filled the stands of the José Kubala stadium in the town of Alhama de Murcia, where the young pearl of Colombian soccer Linda Caicedo made her debut with the white team.

With this result, which is identical to the one registered by these teams at the Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium in Valdebebas, then 5-1, the white team remains second in the table following the trail of a Barça that will play its game on the thirtieth day this Sunday against Villarreal.

Apart from the victory, the big news was the premiere of Caicedo. Already an international with the Colombian national team, she is considered one of the great promises of Latin American women’s soccer. Thus, she was chosen as the Best Player of the Copa América of the year 2022 and a member of the ideal eleven of the tournament, where she led Colombia to the final lost to Brazil.

Previously, among other achievements, she was named Conmebol’s Best U-20 Player in 2022 and Silver Ball in the 2022 U-17 Women’s World Cup, where she was also Bronze Boot.

The former Deportivo Cali player arrived in Madrid last week, just turned 18, and on the 24th her signing was made official. Alberto Toril included her in the squad for this match and she had the opportunity to make her debut with the white team by replacing Maite Oroz after 74 minutes, already with 1-4 on the scoreboard.

The match was marked by the effectiveness of the Madrid team. Not in vain, in minute 2 the Scottish Caroline Weir opened the scoring on the first occasion for the madridistas, and then, after Esther González had another chance to score the visitor’s second goal, it was Maite Oroz who made it 0 -2 (m.21) in a connection with the international forward itself.

Alhama ElPozo dominated the ball but their rival was clearly superior in the areas. Despite everything, the impetus of the Murcians allowed them to get closer to the goal with a shot from Raquel Morcillo that went slightly wide over the crossbar and then, in the 40th minute, Miriam Rodríguez “Kuki” closed the gap by taking advantage of an indecision by the goalkeeper Misa Rodríguez to the center of Daniela Arques.

Madrid responded immediately and, as soon as they took the center line, they again left their two-goal lead when Athenea del Castillo punished a bad clearance by Laura Martínez, the Azulona goalkeeper, in the 42nd minute.

With the 1-3 score at half-time and after the restart, Juan Antonio García “Randri”‘s team insisted with their attack. In fact, they were able to score again through the mediation of the Hispanic Equatorial Guinean Jade Boho Sayo, Judith Caravaca and Astrid Álvarez, whose center shot crashed into the crossbar.

However, what came was 1-4, which was the work of Esther González, who beat Laura Martínez to second after a rebound from the goalkeeper from her shot in minute 64.

The clash was already resolved, although there was practically half an hour left to finish and in the final stretch of the clash the Colombian Linda Caicedo and Nahikari García entered the scene. They had good chances to have extended the visitor’s income, something that Nerea Vicente did in the end and inadvertently at her own goal after a shipment from the Swedish Freja Siri in 88.