Lina de Armas attacked Ernesto Orozco again

Through her social networks, the candidate for mayor of Valledupar, Lina de Armas, took the opportunity to attack Ernesto Orozco again, who published a message in which he criticized the other candidates for using his name in a derogatory way to do politics.

Also read: Lina de Armas’ harsh attack on Ernesto Orozco: “They come for the municipal coffers”

“The political campaign must be proponent. It is squalid to pretend to grow by attacking the one above, who acts like this, denotes that he has no project. Their daily campaign is to say that I am useless, to convince them that they are. The people need is work, commitment and seriousness”, Ernesto Orozco wrote on his Twitter account.

That cheap tale is eaten by fools. Here we all know each other and many of us have shown what we are capable of in difficult times.

Telling the truth about your allies is not scrawny, it is brave.

You already think yourself superior to others. That’s why you lost last time! https://t.co/emUJgTavgG — Lina De Armas (@linadearmas) May 23, 2023

Regarding that comment, the former Municipal Health Secretary assured that talking about her allies “It’s not scrawny”. “That cheap tale is eaten by fools. Here we all know each other and many of us have shown what we are capable of in difficult times. Telling the truth about your allies is not scrawny, it is brave. You already think yourself superior to others. That’s why you lost last time!”, published the former Secretary of Health of Valledupar.

Do not stop reading: Discord between the Council and the Valledupar Mayor’s Office for an additional $79,000 million to the budget

On repeated occasions, Lina de Armas has used her social networks to refer to Orozco and question the political alliances that the candidate has made with congressmen Ape Cuello and Didier Lobo.

“The alliances began to deliver you, Valledupar. I support you now, then you give me marmalade and force contractors to vote for the best senator from Cesar whose management is unknown, so that he can continue to heat jobs forever, while people go hungry”, he wrote on May 15 about the alliance between Ernesto Orozco and Senator Didier Lobo.