Lina E. and left-wing extremism: the federal prosecutor hands over investigations to the LKA Sachsen

The Saxony State Criminal Police Office (LKA) will take over further investigations into left-wing extremist cases in connection with the Lina E. case. That’s what Saxony’s Interior Minister Armin Schuster (CDU) said on Thursday afternoon in the Saxon state parliament. The federal prosecutor handed over the investigation.

In the state parliament, the members of parliament discussed the topic at the request of the AfD. The case is far from over with the verdict against Lina E. “We continue to investigate, coordinated nationwide,” because it is no longer a Saxon phenomenon, said Schuster. And: The scene is ready to use violence and continues to radicalize itself. “Unfortunately, the information about this is worrying.”

Schuster said the pressure to investigate in Leipzig meant that there were fewer attacks. “We will keep up the investigative pressure until there are no more attacks.” The aim is that Leipzig “soon disappears” from the list of cities with main focuses of left-wing extremism.

There are challenges with left-wing extremism in the Free State and in Leipzig, but also with its latent acceptance. The interior minister announced that he would speak at a later date about an overall strategy for the fight against left-wing extremism in the state parliament. In addition to looking for the perpetrators, they also have to deal with the “partial dissolution of boundaries in parts of urban society” and with how to deal with people willing to use violence.

