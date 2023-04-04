It is the moment that many have been waiting for after a year and a half of trial. In the proceedings against Lina E. and three other suspected left-wing extremists, the federal prosecutor’s office began their pleading last Thursday. And so the federal prosecutor Alexandra Geilhorn, as the prosecutor, began her closing speech with the Finding that political violence between the right and left political camps has increased noticeably in recent years.

Criminal organization wanted to physically hurt right-wing opponents

The federal prosecutor later determined that, from her point of view, there has been a criminal organization in and around Leipzig since 2018 that committed political acts of violence with the aim of “physically attacking and injuring political opponents from the right-wing scene”. Their relatives are said to be the accused in Dresden and other people. In addition, this group should not have had a strictly hierarchical structure or a rigid distribution of roles, but rather represented a “flexible network”.

The aim was to physically attack and injure political opponents from the right-wing scene.

Violence against right-wing extremists was trained

According to Geilhorn, however, the group was outstanding because of its brutality. The level of violence and the seriousness of the crimes set them apart from other militant actors. According to the federal prosecutor's office, the evidence for the existence of this criminal organization was not least provided by the statements of the so-called "star witness" Johannes D. He had testified in court that the relevant group of people, in changing constellations, kept coming back to "scenario"Trainings met in which violent attacks on right-wing extremists were practiced.

State must guarantee physical integrity of all citizens

As the federal prosecutor explained at the beginning of her pleading, the accused “took the law into their own hands for their definition of anti-fascism” and used violence against political opponents She went on to say that this would undermine the state’s monopoly on the use of force, adding that he has a duty to ensure the physical integrity of all his citizens.

“There is no good political violence,” emphasized the prosecutor. Political violence doesn’t get better or worse depending on who it’s aimed at, she said. “The end does not justify the means, because action leads to a counter-reaction.” She therefore accused the accused of only “promoting the radicalization of the political camps” with their actions. Therefore, it is also the purpose of the procedure to send a strong signal against the “dangers of a political spiral of escalation”. Ultimately, this would also burden society as a whole.

There is no such thing as good political violence.

What role does the “215 list” play?

From the point of view of the state, this argument is understandable. A state cannot have any interest in the law being enforced through vigilantism. From the point of view of the state, however, this line of argument comes to a dead end as soon as federal prosecutor Geilhorn refers to the so-called “215 list” in her pleading.