The most outstanding Colombian soccer player of 2022, without a doubt, was Linda Caicedo, a player for Deportivo Cali and who dreams of becoming a new player for some of the best teams in the world. Being Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Chelsea the teams that sought to take over her services, but there is still nothing concrete.

Despite the fact that the player is wanted by the most important soccer teams in Europe at the women’s level, the Colombian Caicedo continues her preparation for a new season, in which she hopes to bring many joys to the team that requires her services, for a new year soccer.

It may interest you: It doesn’t go anymore! Diego Corredor will not continue as coach of Once Caldas.

After receiving the last award that our country could give to the best of the best in women’s football, Linda Caicedo won several prizes at the awards female soccerwhich reward the best of women’s sports, to give added value to the women who promote soccer in our country.

Now, it was the IFFHS the one that included Linda Caicedo in the ideal eleven of Conmebol 2022, where she shares the playing field with the best players under 20 years of age, who stood out last year for their great performances with their respective teams, including the selection of their country.

See the complete list of the ideal 11 of 2022, which includes Linda Caicedo: