Real Madrid drew 0-0 away from Atlético and remains in second place behind Barcelona.

The Colombian Linda Caicedo was the first starter and played the 90 minutes in the game that her team, Real Madrid, tied without goals this Sunday with Atlético de Madrid, for matchday 21 of the Spanish League F, held at the Center Deportivo Wanda Alcalá de Henares.

The white team, which has gone 14 games without defeat, remains in second place with 56 points, seven less than Barcelona, ​​which has won all 21 games it has played.

Linda Caicedo, who had just scored the goal that gave her a 2-1 victory and Real Madrid’s passage to the Final Four of the Copa de la Reina, had an opportunity to open the scoring in the second half with a shot from outside from the area that brushed past the post.

At Atlético de Madrid, the also Colombian Leicy Santos entered in the 79th minute for the Argentine Estefanía Banini.

On the next day, on Saturday March 18, Real Madrid will receive a visit from Tenerife.

