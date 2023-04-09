News to celebrate in Colombia! Linda Caicedo, at just 18 years old, has become the best U-20 player in the world according to the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).

The award was given to him last Thursday in France, where the tricolor team played a friendly match against the local team. This is the first time that Colombia has received a world award from the IFFHS.

Linda won the award thanks to a brilliant display in 2022, in which she fought side by side with Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas. In that same year, Linda played in the U-17 World Cup, the U-20 World Cup and the Copa América, scoring many important goals and receiving many individual awards.

According to the statement issued by the IFFHS, Linda received the award surrounded and applauded by all her teammates and the coaching staff of the Colombian National Team. The organization also highlighted that this was the first world award for Colombia in the history of the IFFHS since 1987.

Linda is now preparing for the next big goal: the 2023 Women’s World Cup, which will be held in July and August in Australia and New Zealand. Without a doubt, it is great news for Colombian soccer and for the country’s young talent.