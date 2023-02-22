Colombian soccer player Linda Lizeth Caicedo Alegría celebrates her 18th birthday today in the best way. She will travel today to her new destination to be made official as a Real Madrid player. Three great teams were disputing her connection, the Merengues together with FC Barcelona and Chelsea, but finally it was the white team that took the lead and concluded the negotiation with the skilled athlete who earns this great opportunity with honors and excellence.

News in development…