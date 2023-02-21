9
Linda Caicedo will play for Real Madrid – El Diario
Linda Caicedo, the Colombian who turns 18 this Wednesday, February 22, would already have her destiny defined, as she will sign a contract with Real Madrid of Spain.
Caicedo, who is in Mexico concentrated with the Colombian National Team, had an incredible 2022; since she, the striker, in addition to leading the Colombia Sub 17 and Sub 20 Teams, she managed to shine in the Copa América the previous year, and she was nominated for the ‘Globe Soccer’ awards. She has even featured in the local league, with América and Deportivo Cali.
“Last year was very important for me, the issue of Selection opened many doors for me and being there in front of all those teams fills me with gratitude for the work that I have been doing, not only me but my teammates and my family. Now all that remains is to decide where I could fit in better, give my game and grow more”, Caicedo expressed in recent days.
The Colombian forward would travel to Europe this Wednesday, after finishing her participation with the Tricolor in the Women’s Revelations Cup in Mexico, to close the agreement with Real Madrid.
In addition to Real Madrid, clubs like Barcelona and Chelsea, and several from the North American League, were interested in the player, and even came to the country to personally present the proposal to her.
The goalscorer joins the small list of Colombians like Freddy Rincón, Edwin Congo and James Rodríguez, who have worn the Real Madrid shirt. This Friday, February 24, would be the presentation of Linda Caicedo, in the Spanish capital.