Linda (70) from Rostengarten experienced an exciting day in the television studio. The former teacher was one of the two contestants on the TV show “BINGO!” on Sunday. She was drawn from among tens of thousands of players.

On Sunday we went directly to the rehearsals in the famous “BINGO!” studio in Hanover. There Linda also met her opponent Hannelore from Lehrte near Hanover.

The live show on NDR television started at 5 p.m. sharp.

Linda got the first point in the guessing game directly.

In two rounds, the likeable pensioner prevailed and made it into the final.

Linda won €3,000 in the 1st round of the new final game “Das sweet Glück”.

“I’ll risk it,” she said.

In the second attempt, Linda caught the field with 5,000 euros.

She didn’t know exactly what she wanted to do with the money.

After the live broadcast there was a souvenir photo with the moderators Michael Thürnau and Jule Gölsdorf.

“Bingo! – The environmental lottery” has been running live on NDR television every Sunday for 25 years and so far more than 250 million euros have been collected for environmental projects.