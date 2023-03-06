Home News Linda from Rostengarten won 5,000 euros on the TV show “BINGO!” News Rosengarten (Harburg district) – News Rosengarten (Harburg district) Leisure Current news on the Internet
News

Linda from Rostengarten won 5,000 euros on the TV show “BINGO!” News Rosengarten (Harburg district) – News Rosengarten (Harburg district) Leisure Current news on the Internet

by admin
Linda from Rostengarten won 5,000 euros on the TV show “BINGO!” News Rosengarten (Harburg district) – News Rosengarten (Harburg district) Leisure Current news on the Internet
Linda (70) from Rostengarten experienced an exciting day in the television studio. The former teacher was one of the two contestants on the TV show “BINGO!” on Sunday. She was drawn from among tens of thousands of players.

On Sunday we went directly to the rehearsals in the famous “BINGO!” studio in Hanover. There Linda also met her opponent Hannelore from Lehrte near Hanover.
The live show on NDR television started at 5 p.m. sharp.

Linda got the first point in the guessing game directly.
In two rounds, the likeable pensioner prevailed and made it into the final.
Linda won €3,000 in the 1st round of the new final game “Das sweet Glück”.
“I’ll risk it,” she said.
In the second attempt, Linda caught the field with 5,000 euros.

She didn’t know exactly what she wanted to do with the money.

After the live broadcast there was a souvenir photo with the moderators Michael Thürnau and Jule Gölsdorf.

“Bingo! – The environmental lottery” has been running live on NDR television every Sunday for 25 years and so far more than 250 million euros have been collected for environmental projects.

See also  With the e-bike the vigilante challenges climbs and streets, the novelty in Bollengo

You may also like

Mexico: Festival canceled due to high levels of...

Water shortage in the south… Is the water...

Cases of domestic violence have increased in Tunjuelito

Li Keqiang mentioned “stability” more than 30 times...

Q&A session with the developers: ship modeling and...

The collapse of United is not professional –...

John Córdoba scored a goal in Russia

AI as a new defense against cyber fraud

Sudan and Ethiopia agree to address issues of...

The luxurious expenses of Nicolás Petro in aesthetics,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy