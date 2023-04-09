Home News Linda received the award for the best player in the world
Linda received the award for the best player in the world

At the age of 18, Linda Caicedo received the award that accredited her as the best U-20 player in the world, according to the International Federation of Soccer History and Statistics. The trophy was given to him in the last friendly duel of the Colombian National Team against France, with the victory of the French by a score of 5-2.

It is the first time in history that the country receives the world award from the IFFHS. Linda achieved it after a brilliant display in 2022, the year in which she fought side by side with Alexia Putellas (winner of two consecutive Ballon d’Ors) for the Soccer Globe.

