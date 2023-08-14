Home » Lindner visits Kiev – “Ukraine must not lose”
Lindner visits Kiev – “Ukraine must not lose”

The sky over Kiev is bright blue, it is a sunny and warm day. Traffic is rolling, pedestrians are strolling through the city center, cafes and restaurants are open. Everyday life in a city of millions – but it is a city in a state of war. Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner is standing in the middle of the old town on Michaelsplatz, talking to Ukrainian soldiers and inspecting captured Russian tanks. Not far away he laid a wreath on the wall of the Michaelskloster. Meters of photos of fallen soldiers can be seen there. Lindner seems thoughtful. He says war is not abstract, but causes much human suffering.

