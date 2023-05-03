Home » Line cut: Thousands of connections in Hamburg affected > – News
News

Line cut: Thousands of connections in Hamburg affected > – News

by admin
Line cut: Thousands of connections in Hamburg affected > – News

As of: 05/03/2023 8:03 p.m

A construction site breakdown paralyzed thousands of telephone and Internet connections in Hamburg. During construction work at the university, three important fiber optic cables were damaged.

A Telekom spokesman told NDR 90.3 that more than 10,000 landline connections with DSL, telephone and television were affected. In addition, ten mobile radio transmitters have failed – this also applies to other telephone providers. At Vodafone, 2,000 to 3,000 customers in Hamburg are affected by disruptions, as a company spokesman confirmed in the evening.

Telekom technicians should be on duty all night. The problems may last until Thursday.

This topic in the program:

NDR 90.3 | NDR 90.3 Current | 05/03/2023 | 8:00 p.m

See also  Piedmontese alpine and speleological rescue, 500 interventions

You may also like

PSG suspend Lionel Messi for two weeks

Kepler and his time: exhibition in the castle...

Mercado Libre ratifies its commitment to employability

Gas pipeline and liquefaction plant: the project of...

UNISARC, 41 years for the rurality of Colombians

PriceSmart opens its third Club in San Miguel...

Fed hikes interest rate for 10th consecutive time...

David Murcia Guzmán wants to be a peace...

Hinton, “godfather” of Artificial Intelligence, leaves Google

DFB Cup: Eintracht Frankfurt turns the game and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy