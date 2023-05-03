Line cut: Thousands of connections in Hamburg affected > – News

As of: 05/03/2023 8:03 p.m A construction site breakdown paralyzed thousands of telephone and Internet connections in Hamburg. During construction work at the university, three important fiber optic cables were damaged.

A Telekom spokesman told NDR 90.3 that more than 10,000 landline connections with DSL, telephone and television were affected. In addition, ten mobile radio transmitters have failed – this also applies to other telephone providers. At Vodafone, 2,000 to 3,000 customers in Hamburg are affected by disruptions, as a company spokesman confirmed in the evening.

Telekom technicians should be on duty all night. The problems may last until Thursday.