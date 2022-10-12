Home News Line failure, inconvenience and cancellations of regional and high-speed trains: delays of up to 90 minutes
Disruption to railway traffic in the early morning of Wednesday 12 October in Udine. From 5.15am to 7.40am, traffic was slowed down due to the failure of a group of switches. Effects: two Arrows and seventeen Regional with delays up to 95 minutes. Of these regional convoys, two have been partially canceled and three totally canceled.

The “Frecciargento” Udine – Milan, for example, is traveling 100 minutes late, the Frecciarossa for Naples with 50, the Italos for Milan and Salerno with about forty minutes each. Consistent delays also for some regional ones coming from Friuli and heading to Venice.

As Trenitalia informed on its official channels, around 8 o’clock the traffic was “still slowed down. The intervention of the technicians is in progress “.

