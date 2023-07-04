“Line up for two” preview at the Social Word of Vico – Campania

Comedy by De Paola, also Rizzo and Casillo at the Arena Loren

(ANSA) – NAPLES, JULY 04 – Preview under the stars tomorrow for the film “In fila per due” by Bruno De Paola in the presence of the cast during the fourth evening of the Social World Film Festival in Vico Equense directed by Giuseppe Alessio Nuzzo. The actors Andrea Di Maria, Giacomo Rizzo, Benedetto Casillo, Antonella Stefanucci, Adriano Falivene and Brunella Cacciuni are expected at 20.30 in the Loren Arena in Piazza Siani, protagonists with Francesca Chillemi of a comedy with social implications set in Naples.



The film, produced by CinemaFiction, tells of Germano (Andrea Di Maria), a lazy thirty-five year old with an uncertain working future, who lives a tormented love story with Sonia (Francesca Chillemi), as beautiful as she is jealous and possessive.



An earthquake of volcanic origin triggers the evacuation plan which provides for the transfer of the inhabitants of the town to another twinned Municipality. And the young man sees the evacuation as an excellent opportunity to get away from the girlfriend who haunts him.



Guest of the evening also the actor and youtuber Guglielmo Scilla aka Willwoosh, who will tell the audience interviewed by Roberta Scardola.



At the same time in the Fellini Arena of the Cloister of the SS.



Trinity and Paradise the director Giuseppe Alessio Nuzzo, will introduce the special screening dedicated to the children of the film “Super Mario Bros” by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic.



The lifetime achievement award this year will go to the Oscar winner Mira Sorvino who will be a guest on 6 and 7 July, the godmother of this edition is Margherita Buy who will attend the gala on Saturday 8 July. Also guests The Jackal (July 6), Denise Capezza, Michele Rosiello (July 7), Maria Vera Ratti (July 8) and Willwoosh (July 5).



The Social World Film Festival is organized by the City of Vico Equense and supported by the Ministry of Culture, the Campania Region and the Campania Region Film Commission.



(ANSA).



news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

