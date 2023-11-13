Linhu Primary School Conducts Successful Fire Emergency Escape Drill

Linhu Primary School in Xiuzhou District, Jiaxing City, recently conducted a large-scale fire emergency escape drill in order to enhance the fire safety awareness and self-protection abilities of students and staff. The drill, which was held on November 7, 2023, attracted the attention of municipal authorities and the Education Bureau, marking the 32nd “119 Fire Protection Awareness Day”.

The drill was divided into three parts, with the participation of all 1,500 students and staff at the school. The first part involved a simulated fire alarm, prompting the students to quickly and orderly evacuate the school premises under the guidance of their teachers. Vice Principal Gao Yanping commended the students for their disciplined and swift actions during the evacuation.

The second part saw the Youchegang Town Fire Brigade demonstrating the use of fire extinguishers and firefighting gear to the students. The brigade also displayed the use of high-pressure water cannons to extinguish fires, leaving the students in awe of the firefighters’ skills and dedication.

The final part of the drill involved training for school cafeteria staff, security personnel, and teacher representatives on the proper use of fire extinguishers. The staff successfully extinguished a brazier fire, gaining invaluable experience in handling emergency situations.

The drill not only enhanced the fire prevention awareness and emergency escape capabilities of the school, but also provided important experience for all participants. This exercise has laid a strong foundation for creating a safer campus environment.

The Education Bureau has lauded the initiative taken by Linhu Primary School in Xiuzhou District and commended the efforts made to prioritize the safety and well-being of its students and staff. The school’s dedication to safety and preparedness has set a commendable example for others in the region.