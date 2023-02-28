The presence of companies on social networks is increasingly important to make their business known and increase the network of acquaintances, but entrepreneurs and their collaborators must be trained to enhance their commitment. An opportunity dedicated to the knowledge of Linkedin is offered by Cluster-ER culture and creativity with Incredibol! and Music Academy on 17 March 2023 (3.30 pm) in the spaces of Creative Hub (multifunctional center of the music, culture and creativity supply chain in Emilia Romagna), a project co-financed with resources from the regional production activities program of the Emilia Romagna region.

The contents of the meeting

The title of the event is Creative B2B Meeting #5. We start with the presentation of the course: Linkedin for professionals/companies con Maria Luisa D’Urso, followed by an in-depth analysis of the following topics: creating an effective Linkedin profile; create valuable connections; content strategy for personal branding; manage business pages; manage effective employer branding projects.

At 4.30 pm presentations of B2B companies are scheduled (8 for a maximum of 15 minutes) and at 6.30 pm the final aperitif.

This is one of the periodic appointments offered by Creative Hub in Bologna to companies in the Icc sector where it is possible to present the company, ideas and projects, network and exchange ideas with other entrepreneurs.

>Sign up for the meeting