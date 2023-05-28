Linz city center: “It won’t work without reducing the number of cars”

What should downtown Linz look like in 2040? What does the center need to be attractive – and what not? Questions like these were the topic of the “Forward” discussion on Thursday evening at the Linz Art University. The invitation was made by Vice Mayor Martin Hajart (VP), Traffic Advisor, and Julia Kretz, head of the Passage Center, Andreas Kleboth, architect and member of the Urban Development Commission, and Harald Frey from the Technical University of Vienna, were on the podium