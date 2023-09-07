Home » Linz is investing 1.3 million euros in PC equipment for compulsory schools
News

Linz is investing 1.3 million euros in PC equipment for compulsory schools

by admin
Linz is investing 1.3 million euros in PC equipment for compulsory schools

56 schools, 1.3 million euros, 1550 PCs and notebooks: these are the cornerstones of the package presented by the City of Linz today. This aims to modernize the digital infrastructure in public compulsory schools. Mayor Klaus Luger (SP) said that the measure was absolutely necessary in order to obtain a status that is needed in the 21st century.

“Necessary digital infrastructure”

Specifically, this affects middle schools, elementary schools, polytechnic schools and general special schools. The renewal of the equipment in the middle schools will start next year, announced the city councilor Dietmar Prammer (SP), who is responsible for schools. By 2026, all other locations are also to be refurbished, creating the “necessary digital infrastructure for teaching with innovative formats” for around 12,000 students.

The project will be handled by the city’s IKT, whose technicians will support the schools in using and maintaining the devices, said Municipal Director Ulrike Huemer. She also emphasized that digital education is based on two pillars, in addition to the infrastructure, this is the digital competence of the teachers. However, the latter is not within the city’s sphere of influence.

“Right Step”

During the presentation, Markus Hein, Managing Director of IKT, said that a great package had been created for the schools, and that the first devices had already been ordered.

VP club chairwoman Michaela Sommer welcomed the announced offensive as a step in the right direction, modern PC equipment in schools has long been the order of the day.

ePaper

Read the e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

See also  Franziska Brantner promotes patriotism for the climate

to the epaper

author

Julia Popovsky

Editor of Linzer Nachrichten

Julia Popovsky

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

You may also like

PARAGUAY, YOUR DAD!!

The Dark History of Birth Control Trials in...

Registrations open for Parade of Myths, Legends and...

The 17th Agate Cultural Tourism Festival Begins in...

After a truck fire: full closure of the...

The new Director of the IPS of Pilar...

Extreme Weather Takes a Toll on North American...

Why does Ecuador start the Qualifiers with less...

Xi Jinping’s Visit to Flood-Ravaged Shangzhi City: Supporting...

On a trial basis: tampon vending machines at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy