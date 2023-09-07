Linz is investing 1.3 million euros in PC equipment for compulsory schools

56 schools, 1.3 million euros, 1550 PCs and notebooks: these are the cornerstones of the package presented by the City of Linz today. This aims to modernize the digital infrastructure in public compulsory schools. Mayor Klaus Luger (SP) said that the measure was absolutely necessary in order to obtain a status that is needed in the 21st century.

“Necessary digital infrastructure”

Specifically, this affects middle schools, elementary schools, polytechnic schools and general special schools. The renewal of the equipment in the middle schools will start next year, announced the city councilor Dietmar Prammer (SP), who is responsible for schools. By 2026, all other locations are also to be refurbished, creating the “necessary digital infrastructure for teaching with innovative formats” for around 12,000 students.

The project will be handled by the city’s IKT, whose technicians will support the schools in using and maintaining the devices, said Municipal Director Ulrike Huemer. She also emphasized that digital education is based on two pillars, in addition to the infrastructure, this is the digital competence of the teachers. However, the latter is not within the city’s sphere of influence.

“Right Step”

During the presentation, Markus Hein, Managing Director of IKT, said that a great package had been created for the schools, and that the first devices had already been ordered.

VP club chairwoman Michaela Sommer welcomed the announced offensive as a step in the right direction, modern PC equipment in schools has long been the order of the day.

ePaper

Read the e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

author

Julia Popovsky

Editor of Linzer Nachrichten

Julia Popovsky

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

