In urban traffic control, the future belongs to intelligent systems. Those responsible for the city of Linz agree that testing these in practice provides insights into road safety and the effectiveness of public transport. You see a lot of potential in becoming part of the European pioneering project “X4ITS”.

The submission has been made, in the fall Mayor Klaus Luger (SP), Traffic Officer Deputy Mayor Martin Hajart (VP) and Municipal Director Ulrike Huemer are expecting the green light from the EU. This could start the project in late 2023 or early 2024 to test intelligent communication between cars and traffic lights.

The road network between Untere Donaulände, Gruberstraße and Prinz-Eugen-Straße is intended as a test route. From the motorway to “low-ranking” city streets, it could be tested here how the use of artificial intelligence would affect road safety and traffic flow. 720,000 euros are available in the budget, of which the EU would support a maximum of 300,000 euros. The project would run until the end of 2027 and would not only affect car traffic, but also public transport.

Five crossings selected

Linz is currently still a long way from control systems in public transport, said Luger in a press conference. By participating in the EU project, they want to eliminate weaknesses and also use an opportunity. This is also the view of transport officer Hajart, who sees relevant connections in the Linz road network in the selected five intersections (Hafenstraße – Stresserau, Gruberstraße – Untere Donaulände, Gruberstraße – Mozartstraße, Prinz Eugen Bridge – A7 junction, Franckstraße – Goethestraße) that “are necessary for multimodal transport ” are of great relevance.

If Linz becomes part of the EU project, which those responsible assume, then both road safety and the preference for public transport would be tested.

ePaper Read the e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper