Linz: stabbed friend with scissors

There was an argument with serious consequences between two long-time friends in an apartment in Linz: The 32-year-old and the 34-year-old clashed so much that the verbal exchange of blows became tangible. The 32-year-old is said to have hit his friend. Even when he was already on the ground. Two women who were also present were able to separate the two men.

The 32-year-old is said to have suddenly grabbed a pair of scissors lying on the living room table and stabbed the 34-year-old with them.

The 34-year-old had to be taken to a Linz hospital with serious injuries. The 32-year-old sustained head injuries in the altercation. He was taken to the Linz prison by order of the Linz public prosecutor’s office.

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

