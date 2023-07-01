Home » Linz: stabbed friend with scissors
Linz: stabbed friend with scissors

There was an argument with serious consequences between two long-time friends in an apartment in Linz: The 32-year-old and the 34-year-old clashed so much that the verbal exchange of blows became tangible. The 32-year-old is said to have hit his friend. Even when he was already on the ground. Two women who were also present were able to separate the two men.

The 32-year-old is said to have suddenly grabbed a pair of scissors lying on the living room table and stabbed the 34-year-old with them.

The 34-year-old had to be taken to a Linz hospital with serious injuries. The 32-year-old sustained head injuries in the altercation. He was taken to the Linz prison by order of the Linz public prosecutor’s office.

