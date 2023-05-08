Linz: The southern main square becomes a hotspot for watches and jewellery

“We are bursting at the seams and now have to make a statement,” says Michael Mayrhofer in the OÖN interview. By statement, the jeweler means an expansion across the street. According to Mayrhofer, “the first real Linz watch salon” is due to open in the autumn where until recently shoes and outdoor goods by the Timberland brand were sold. A world of watches with different brands is planned for the 130 square meters – he doesn’t want to reveal which ones just yet.

Luxury brands with their own furniture

The customer should also be sold the entire world of experience of the luxury brands – with trend-setting architecture and their own furniture for the respective brands. “The luxury watch brands should be able to present themselves as they are used to on the big stages,” says Mayrhofer. That doesn’t work in traditional retail. But it will continue to exist, because the main store on the corner of Hauptplatz and Klosterstraße will remain unchanged. Plans are still being made, and renovations are expected to start soon. For Mayrhofer, who has been looking for a while, the restaurant at Hauptplatz 23 is a real stroke of luck. A side note: Although separated by Klosterstrasse, the new address of his company is Hauptplatz 22 – 23 thanks to the historic house numbers.

Feichtinger opens on May 23rd

But the new watch salon is not the only innovation in the corner. On May 23rd, after almost a year of renovation work, the Feichtinger jewelry manufactory opened on three floors on the corner of Hauptplatz and Schmidtorstraße. “We renovated the whole building on our own,” says the company. Among other things, there will be a panoramic staircase, a huge chandelier, a video wall and a children’s play area. They are still looking for a goldsmith for the workshop on the first floor.

On May 23rd, the jewelry manufactory Feichtinger opened here.

Jeweler on three floors

According to its own statements, the flagship store will be the largest jeweler in Austria. An opening ceremony including a gala evening is planned for the end of June. It is still unclear what will go into the former rooms of the “heart breakers” on the east side of the main square. The rumors range from fashion to — yes, right — a jeweler.

