Linzer brewery offers tours for singles only

Linzer brewery offers tours for singles only

There have already been weddings in the Linz brewery, which has existed for a year, on the premises of the tobacco factory. The fact that the brewers are now even checking that there are supplies is at least not commonplace.

On June 22nd and July 20th, the team around master brewer Martin Simion offers singles tours. Title: “Turtle & Dove”. There, “fun-loving, beer-loving singles” could not only learn a lot about brewing beer, but also get to know nice singles and maybe even find love. The places are limited, the tour costs 14.90 euros, three (small) samples are included.

“It should be a fun time for everyone,” says Simion. To make this possible, a second guide accompanies the tours, who is responsible for the good atmosphere, according to the Linz brewery. The beer knowledge should still be in the foreground.

After the joint tour, a table in the “Zur Liesl” brewery is reserved for all participants in one of the two singles tours. There the singles should be able to end the evening and get to know each other better.

If it “sparks” between two participants, then so be it. However, the brewers do not guarantee this.

