Lionel Messi’s first message against Inter Miami touches the hearts of the fans

Lionel Messi begins to write his story at Inter Miami. After leaving an eternal mark in Barcelona and his time in Paris Saint-Germain, the Argentine will begin his journey in Major League Soccer (MLS) and this Saturday he signed the contract with his new team. The North American franchise officially presented it on social networks with a video in which they made a clear allusion to the emblem of the Argentine team. “Yes, guys, see you in Miami”, is the phrase from Rosario, after whistling the well-known song that the Albiceleste fans sang in Qatar 2022.

After an exhausting season, which included winning the World Cup in Qatar with the Argentine team, the 36-year-old from Rosario enjoyed his vacations in the Bahamas and traveled to the United States, specifically to the state of Florida where he landed on Tuesday. Now, 48 hours later, he has already signed and became a reinforcement of the club founded by David Beckham.

Messi will once again be led by Gerardo Martino, whom he knows well from Barcelona and the Albiceleste team, and his team debut is scheduled for Friday, July 21 in Fort Lauderdale against Cruz Azul from Mexico, within the framework of the Leagues Cup that brings together teams from the MLS and Mexican soccer.

“We are happy with the decision we made. Prepared and eager to face the new challenge, the new change. My mentality and my head are not going to change and I am going to try, wherever I have to be, to give my best for myself and for the club, to continue performing at the highest level”, Messi declared about this new challenge.

Inter Miami currently sits last in their zone in the US league with just 18 points in 21 games. In the Eastern Conference there are 15 teams and at the end of the regular season the first seven qualify for the Playoffs and the eighth and ninth play a playoff. It should be noted that there are no descents.

With the arrival of Messi, the North American franchise is excited to reverse this present evil and make history. For that, they have also hired Sergio Busquets, Barcelona’s historic central midfielder, who will soon join the training sessions. In MLS, each team can have three franchise players, meaning that their contracts are outside the Salary Cap. In this case, the Argentinian and the Spaniard occupy two of those three places and the rest could go to another great international figure like Jordi Alba.

The team’s next commitment will be this Saturday in MLS as part of matchday 26, when they visit St. Louis City, leader of the Western Conference, in what is expected to be Tata Martino’s formal debut as coach.

