Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni poses for a portrait before The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022, on February 27, 2023 in Paris, France.Gareth Cattermole/FIFA/Gettyimages.ru

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) confirmed on Monday the continuity of coach Lionel Scaloni at the helm of the senior men’s team until 2026.

After several weeks of doubts and negotiations, the technical director of the Albiceleste team, world champion in Qatar 2022, will extend his contract until the next national team tournament to be played in Mexico, Canada and the US.

“When trust is high, communication is easy and effective. We continue to strengthen the project of national teams, together with Lionel Scaloni, the world champion DT, “says a brief statement published on the social networks of the Argentine National Team.

Scaloni, a former soccer player for Newells Old Boys (Argentina) and Deportivo La Coruña (Spain), among others, had taken over as DT on an interim basis, after a bad step for the team in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

In his beginnings he was much questioned by the press because, at 44 years old, he had no experience as a coach. After winning the 2021 Copa América, Scaloni was ratified in office and knew how to respond to that confidence with qualification for the World Cup in Qatar and two more titles: The Finalissima against Italy, European champion, and the World Cup won in December. with RT

