Lioness was probably wild boar: This is how the search in Berlin went

In Brandenburg it is Registered keeping of 23 lions, as reported by the State Environment Agency. It is about circuses, zoos and private keeping. The private keeping of vertebrates of specially protected species – including big cats – must therefore be reported. There is no dangerous animal ordinance in Brandenburg, which includes the keeping of big cats and, similar to dogs, pronounces rules and bans.

According to the authorities, the veterinary offices usually only find out about the attitude of commercial animal husbandry. The private keeping of wild animals is according to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture regulated in animal protection and nature conservation law. The keeping of exotic animals is also partly regulated by regulations to protect public safety and order – that is a state matter.

In Berlin is the private keeping, for example, forbidden, not in Brandenburg. Anyone who trades in wild animals or breeds them requires permission from the relevant authorities. The Animal Welfare Act providesthe animals basically kept, cared for and housed according to their species. The ministry spokeswoman said that this would be made more specific in a report by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture. It states, for example: “Animals are to be kept in such a way that the biological and conservation needs of the respective species are taken into account.”

