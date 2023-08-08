Lionesses of the Atlas in the face of France to continue the “beautiful dream” ..

Electronic Science – Mathematical Editor

The adventure of the Moroccan women’s national football team, and its “beautiful dream”, continues in the 2023 Women’s World Cup competitions, and this time it will face the stubborn France team on Tuesday at Hindmarsh Stadium, starting at twelve o’clock in the morning, drawing the final price of the World Cup.

Despite the difficult group in which the Moroccan national team fell, the “Atlas Lionesses” succeeded in crossing it with the first ever participation in the history of Morocco and the Arabs in the Women’s World Cup.

Morocco had a very bad start with a 6-0 defeat against Germany, but from afar coach Rinald Pedros’ squad returned and beat Colombia and South Korea and snatched the qualification card from the mouth of the “Manshafts”.

The Moroccan national team realizes that what awaits them looks different and much more difficult than the group stage, and we are talking here about the long-standing French national team, which is coached by the former Moroccan men’s national team coach, Hervé Renard.

Moroccans do not have fond memories of their matches with the French. Where the two sides did not meet in official matches except very rarely, but they collided in the semi-finals of the World Cup Qatar 2022, and at that time the French won with two goals to zero, ending an exceptional path for the Atlas Lions, who achieved an unprecedented African and Arab achievement.

This time, the two teams meet early, in the final price round, after France topped their group against Jamaica and Brazil, which came out in a resounding surprise.

On paper, the task of Moroccan women seems very difficult, as the French national team has developed a lot in recent years, and has become one of the top European continent, as it reached the semi-finals of the last European Cup, and was eliminated from the quarter-finals of the 2019 World Cup, and its best achievement in the World Cup was the semi-finals in the 2011 version. .

Regarding today’s confrontation, French coach Renald Pedros, coach of the Moroccan women’s football team, expressed optimism that the national elements would qualify for the quarter-finals.

“Indeed, this match is exceptional for me because I am French,” Pedros said in the pre-match press conference. But I have a Moroccan heart. I started working in Morocco three years ago, and thanks to hard work, we began to achieve the goals of the lined program and compete at the highest level with the university and this group of female players.”

He added: “I really love this country that I discovered and I live well in it. I am happy with my stay and training in Morocco, and today I only think of beating France and I will do everything to qualify for the quarter-finals. An exceptional match, yes, but for me it is a match for the Moroccan national teams.

The confrontation is also special, given that the coach of the French national team is Hervé Renard. Moroccans know this name well, as he is the former coach of the men’s coach, and he is one of the people of this team for the World Cup in Russia in 2018 after the absence of the Atlas Lions from the finals since the 1998 World Cup.

Renard maintains a good relationship with Morocco, and he stated when confronting Morocco and France in the World Cup in Qatar that he would support the first, not his country’s national team.

But this time, Renard will turn into an additional strength factor for the French national team, as he knows Moroccan football well, even if he does not have much experience with women’s football, unlike the Moroccan national team coach Pedros, who trained the women of the French Olympic Lyon before he came to Morocco.

Renard did not seem satisfied with the performance of the French national team in the last match against Panama, and despite winning 6 goals to 3, Renard told France 2 after the match that there were many things he did not like in the second half, and that the match could have been made easier, calling on the players to Respect for football, and to prepare for what I consider to be the real competition that begins in the knockout rounds.

In addition, Hervé Renard said that the Moroccan women’s team will face the “roosters” without any pressure, pointing out that coach Rinald Pedros’ battalion will try to overthrow the French women and continue to surprise.

“The Moroccan national team has nothing to lose,” Renard said. “Everything that will happen to him in the World Cup is an extra credit. France represents something special for Morocco, so it’s simple. They will try to topple us. If they qualify from a group in which Germany was eliminated, this is the magic of football.”

And he added, “Reinald Pedros has a group that clumps in the back in the middle of its field. They are disciplined inside the field and take the opportunity to harm you and score a goal. We are careful, it will be difficult.”

It is noteworthy that the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) chose the American referee, Tory Pinso, to lead the Moroccan women’s team’s confrontation against its French counterpart.

The American wisdom will be assisted by her compatriot Brooke Mayo and Migensa Rosancha Rinch, from Suriname.

It is noteworthy that the wise Tore Benso previously led the Atlas Lionesses match against Germany, drawing the group stage in the same tournament, which ended with a great victory for the Germans with a clean six.

