Tomorrow, Saturday, at 8.45 a.m., the Lions Classic will start for the 18th time on the main square. The long-established rally of the Lions Club Bad Hall with more than 100 vintage cars leads this year to the fruit hill country and will again attract vintage and youngtimer enthusiasts from the region and beyond. The vehicles can be admired from 8 a.m. in the center of Bad Hall.

The first stop on the tour is the airfield in Wels with the first special stages. Then it goes on over gaps in the direction of Pichl near Wels and Kremsmünster. At the end of the day at 5 p.m. in the Kurpark Bad Hall there will be the next opportunity to marvel at the beautiful vintage cars up close.

“Our vintage car rally is one of our most important events. With the proceeds, we can again specifically support people in the Bad Hall region. Because it is particularly important to us to help our community and give something back,” says President Erich Hirtenlehner. This year the project “School Lion Leo” is being supported. With this new initiative, the Lions Club wants to help school children and their parents financially with the purchase of school supplies, school bags, school activities and other necessary materials.

