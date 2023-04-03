Permanent desire to eat, diabetes, high triglycerides, fatigue, joint pain and fatty liver are some of the symptoms of this disease.

Lipodystrophy is a condition of genetic or acquired origin, in which patients experience low levels of the hormone leptin responsible for regulating appetite and energy expenditure in the body; It is also a disease according to experts that has serious complications related to triglyceride and blood sugar levels.

According to Dr. Carlos Estrada Serrato, a doctor and surgeon specializing in genetics, there are studies that show that it can take up to 30 or 40 years to reach a diagnosis in those people who have a moderate form of this pathology. In general, for this condition, it can take an average of more than 14 years before a diagnosis is found, he points out.

It is possible that, in our country, there is currently an underreporting of the number of patients who have it, due, among other reasons, to the limited knowledge about lipodystrophy. According to recent studies, it is estimated that four people per million live newborns could have it.

Symptoms

Therefore, it is important to take into account that one of the main symptoms is hyperphagia, which is the desire to eat excessively at any time of the day, even with recent food consumption, others are fatigue, joint pain and manifestations in the skin due to the inadequate accumulation of adipose tissue, factors that can lead to the confirmation of the diagnosis, adds Dr. Estrada.

Because lipodystrophy is a metabolic disease, it is urgent to work on reducing diagnostic times, so as to facilitate a comprehensive approach to the multiple manifestations and clinical complications, such as: diabetes mellitus, coronary and cardiovascular disease, liver compromise leading to severe degeneration of the liver, fatty liver, pancreatitis, enlargement of the hands, feet, and jaw, dark velvety-looking patches on the skin, and bone age beyond the age of the patient.

Similarly, the geneticist points out that one must be alert to symptoms such as glucose intolerance, diabetes and metabolic disorders represented by high levels of cholesterol and triglycerides.

Attention

Regarding the world day of this rare condition, which is commemorated on March 31:

“The aim is to sensitize all people about those signs that could indicate that we are facing a patient who requires comprehensive support, just like his family,” says Andrés Felipe Morales, coordinator of the group of lipodystrophy patients at Acopel.

They are people of different ages, with physical and emotional health challenges that need to be understood, treated and accompanied by the community to guarantee them a good quality of life.

Comprehensive management of lipodystrophy

The specialist assures that an integral management of the patient is pertinent to promote a good quality of life. Multidisciplinary support includes intervention by endocrinology, cardiology, physiatry, nutrition, physical and occupational therapy and the concept of a geneticist, who is the professional who can make a definitive diagnosis of the condition to report to government entities and thus achieve provide comprehensive care to patients, including their pharmacological therapy.

For her part, Liliana Dávila, a nutrition specialist, highlights the importance of diet for the proper management of lipodystrophy, which must be accompanied by physical activities that are pleasant for the patient, so that they are carried out with pleasure and with the frequency necessary. “Patients tend to be hungry frequently, this leads them to live permanently thinking about what they are going to eat, when they are already under treatment this issue is controlled and it is feasible to moderate their food intake due to a feeling of satiety. Spacing meals also benefits the metabolic control of sugar”, indicates the nutritionist.

As this disease is closely related to changes in mood, practicing outdoor activities is very convenient, since it allows the activation of hormones related to well-being by reducing cortisol levels.

Maintaining contact with nature, taking care of the emotional state with relaxation and meditation exercises, as well as practicing good sleep hygiene that hopefully includes 8 hours dedicated to this activity, are elements that positively impact the quality of life, indicated Liliana Dávila.