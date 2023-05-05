Home » Liquid thermal manager | News.at
Liquid thermal manager

Liquid thermal manager | News.at

If the battery of e-models works at optimal temperatures – usually between 25 and 30 degrees – the performance increases and with it the range. Now the German oil specialist Liqui Moly is launching a coolant for electric vehicles on the market for the first time. The name: 200EV. The newly developed liquid keeps the lithium-ion storage between 15 and 40 degrees. And prevents overheating, which can permanently damage the battery.

