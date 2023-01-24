Home News Lisa Marie Presley is fired with a public funeral at Graceland
News

Lisa Marie Presley is fired with a public funeral at Graceland

by admin
Lisa Marie Presley is fired with a public funeral at Graceland

The singer had been buried in the family mansion in the state of Tennessee.

Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of Elvis Presley, received a last public tribute this Sunday at Graceland, the family mansion in the state of Tennessee (USA), where the “King of Rock and Roll” also rests.

The singer-songwriter also died on January 12 at the age of 54 after being hospitalized urgently after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest. Her autopsy, however, was inconclusive in determining her official cause of death.

Lisa Marie Presley had already been buried privately in the family mansion this past week, according to US media.

Today’s memorial in his honor at that famous Memphis home was attended by family and friends.

Thank you for giving me the strength, the heart, the empathy, the courage, the sense of humor, the manners, my wildness, my tenacity. I am a product of your heart. My sisters are. My brother is. we are you You are us, my eternal love. I hope you finally know how loved you were here,” her eldest daughter, Riley Keough, told her.

See also  Weather forecast, up to mid-August thunderstorms over half of Italy

You may also like

Nairo summoned a press conference to talk about...

The Central Meteorological Observatory continues to issue blue...

Modernized IED Nuevo Amanecer con Dios delivered in...

Layoffs, clientelism and bureaucracy

Stabilize the economy and promote development with strong...

What will Teófilo Gutiérrez’s team be?

The General Secretary’s Concern, Tiandi Yingxiu, Happy Life-...

More than 43 thousand students enrolled in Casanare,...

President Petro speaks after the arrival of fuel...

The Secretary-General’s Caring World Shows Happy Life_News Center_China.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy