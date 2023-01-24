The singer had been buried in the family mansion in the state of Tennessee.

Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of Elvis Presley, received a last public tribute this Sunday at Graceland, the family mansion in the state of Tennessee (USA), where the “King of Rock and Roll” also rests.

The singer-songwriter also died on January 12 at the age of 54 after being hospitalized urgently after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest. Her autopsy, however, was inconclusive in determining her official cause of death.

Lisa Marie Presley had already been buried privately in the family mansion this past week, according to US media.

Today’s memorial in his honor at that famous Memphis home was attended by family and friends.

Thank you for giving me the strength, the heart, the empathy, the courage, the sense of humor, the manners, my wildness, my tenacity. I am a product of your heart. My sisters are. My brother is. we are you You are us, my eternal love. I hope you finally know how loved you were here,” her eldest daughter, Riley Keough, told her.

