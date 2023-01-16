The iconic mansion of his father, the “king of rock and roll”, Elvis Presley.

Lisa Marie Presley will be buried in the gardens of Graceland, the iconic mansion that the family of the “king of rock and roll” maintains in the city of Memphis (Tennessee, United States), The Hollywood Reporter announced this Friday.

The grave of the singer who died this Thursday at the age of 54 will be located next to that of her son, Benjamin Keough, according to statements by her daughter’s representative, Riley Kenough, collected by this specialized medium.

Elvis Presley’s only daughter died Thursday at the age of 54 after being hospitalized for cardiac arrest.

Most of the Presley family is buried in the Graceland garden, including Elvis and the rock icon’s parents, Gladys and Vernon.

Elvis acquired this mansion for a total of $100,000 when he was barely 22 years old thanks to the meteoric rise that his musical career had experienced.

It is a 6-hectare complex -now valued at 100 million dollars- that has 23 rooms, gardens, stables and even a gate designed by the artist, who lived there until 1977.

Since it opened to the public in 1982, it has become a place of pilgrimage for Elvis fans and one of the most visited addresses in the world with an annual average of 650,000 tourists.

EFE

