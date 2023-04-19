Lisala: one dead and houses burned after a tense football match

Radio Okapi”/>

This Wednesday morning, April 19, the city of Lisala (Mongala) woke up calmly after two days of intense tension. One person died and eight houses burned last Monday after clashes that took place after a tense football match between two groups of young people called “Base Zaire” and “Base Montagne”.

The security forces had to fire shots in the air on Monday to disperse the enraged young people from the Mountain Base. The latter went to set fire to eight houses in Bolikango commune.

They thus avenged their comrade who died on Monday of his wounds. During the football match on Sunday, which opposed them to Base Zaire, he was seriously injured and taken to Notre Dame Hospital, where he passed away on Monday.

The police were immediately overwhelmed to disperse the young people from Base Montagne who were demonstrating. However, order was restored, with the support of FARDC soldiers.

Some alleged perpetrators of these disturbances have been arrested. And the police are continuing investigations in order to establish the responsibilities of each other.

The victim’s body is still in the morgue. The provincial government has covered the cost of his burial, his spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the owners of the eight burnt houses, on Mission, Gumba, Bumba and Mombangi avenues, also deplore the looting of their valuables. They seek emergency assistance from the authorities, since some families spend the night under the stars.