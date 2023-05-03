Lisetta Carmi’s shots on display at Villa Bardini – Florence

Lisetta Carmi, Italsider, Genoa, 1964 ca. © Lisetta Carmi – Martini & Ronchetti

– Touching the strings of humanity like the keys of a piano, an instrument he learned to play when he was only ten years old. Here is the extraordinary strength of Lisetta Carmi, the photographer who gave voice to the least with a courageous investigation into man and society through the images of transvestites from the Genoa ghetto – with which Carmi claims the right of each individual to determine their own identity gender – of dockers, and then of women, portrayed all over the world , intense and profoundly true.The humanity of the Genoese photographer is at the center of the monograph Lisetta Carmi. play loud, from 3 May to 8 October, at Villa Bardini (Florence).Inaugurated at the Gallerie d’Italia in Turin in Piazza San Carlo, which together with the offices in Milan, Naples and Vicenza make up the Intesa Sanpaolo museum complex, the exhibition is now promoted in Florence by the CR Firenze Foundation and Bardini and Peyron Monumental Parks. Rearranged at Villa Bardini, under the curatorship of Giovanni Battista Martini, curator of the photographer’s archive, the exhibition offers two unpublished special in-depth sections dedicated to the 1966 flood and to the Florentine composer Luigi Dallapiccola. In the section dedicated to the flood, we observe the city through the eyes of Carmi herself, as she will later recount: “I arrived in an upset city. For two days and one night I photographed thousands of wet books miraculously saved by volunteers, overturned cars, apples drowned in mud, chairs, bottles and flasks floating in the streets invaded by muddy water”.

Lisetta Carmi, Florence, October 1966, 50 60 cm © Martini & Ronchetti | Courtesy Lisetta Carmi Archive

Visitors to Villa Bardini will be able to appreciate the first appointment of the project of the Gallerie d’Italia – Turin “The Great Italian Photography” entrusted to Roberto Koch, which celebrates the great Italian photography of the twentieth century. The spectacular Florentine villa, as stated by the president of the Bardini Monumental Park Foundation and Peyron Jacopo Speranza, “is once again the House of international photography after the successes achieved with the exhibitions dedicated, among others, to Tatge, Erwitt, McCarry and Alinari brothers”.

The itinerary welcomes 180 photographs taken in a twenty-year career, between the 1960s and 1970s, by the master of photography who survived racial persecution, transforming the camera into a tool for understanding the world and the human condition. The nine sections are marked by the images of the dramatic conditions of the workers in the Port of Genoa, her hometown, the workers dedicated to unloading the phosphates from the holds, immersed in the white powder, the young workers in the Calangianus cork factory in Sardinia. The figure of the woman becomes the protagonist in the series of raw and disturbing shots of the birth, or of the encounters made in the many countries visited, from Israel to India, from Afghanistan to Venezuela.



Lisetta Carmi at Villa Bardini, installation | Photo: © Cristina Andolcetti

Lisetta Carmi’s early life as a pianist dialogues with photography in the work dedicated to the Annalibera musical notebook by the Florentine composer Luigi Dallapiccola. The eleven abstract frames represent the graphic interpretation of the eleven pieces written by the musician for his daughter’s birthday and are accompanied by four portraits of the maestro.

“The dialogue between the Gallerie d’Italia and Villa Bardini – explains Michele Coppola, Intesa Sanpaolo executive director of Art, Culture and Historic Heritage – begins with the sharing of a first exhibition dedicated to an important protagonist in the history of Italian photography, allowing return to appreciate the beauty and strength of the work of an artist who is still a reason for reflection on ever-present themes and of great civil commitment”.

The exhibition can be visited from Tuesday to Sunday from 10 to 21.



Lisetta Carmi, The transvestites, Genoa, 1965 © Lisetta Carmi – Martini & Ronchetti