Xinhua News Agency, Hangzhou, June 24th Title: Lishui, Zhejiang: Beautiful Villages Come into Painting

Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ping

Dagangtou Village on the banks of the Oujiang River.Photo provided by the interviewee

Mountains are “the top of Zhejiang”, and water is “the source of the six rivers”. In recent years, Lishui City, Zhejiang Province has promoted the construction of beautiful villages with the “ten million project” as the main focus. The beautiful village has developed from a single “bonsai” to an entire “landscape”; it has cultivated a beautiful economy according to local conditions, broadened the transformation channels of “two mountains”, and explored Green common wealth path.

In midsummer, when you walk into Dagangtou Village, Guyan Painting Township, Liandu District, Lishui City, you can see the picturesque scenery of distant mountains like black clouds, clear water like mirrors, sailing boats on the river. Turning back the clock to 20 years ago, Dagangtou, a thousand-year-old village, has a different scene.

“At that time, there were more than 100 wood products processing workshops in the village. Villagers built cow pens and pig pens in front of and behind their houses, and the river beach was also full of garbage. It was hard to get down on rainy days…” Yang, Secretary of the Party Committee of Dagangtou Town Jay recalled.

Since Zhejiang launched the project of “Demonstration of Thousands of Villages and Renovation of Ten Thousand Villages”, Dagangtou Village started from improving the environment and carried out village improvement with the main content of changing roads, water, toilets and houses, and closed 154 “low and small shops” , Dirty and messy” wood products processing workshop, 81,800 square meters of illegal buildings were demolished, and the village ushered in a beautiful change.

A corner of Lianfeng Village.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ping

In June, in Lianfeng Village, Huzhen Town, Jinyun County, the houses are neat and beautiful, and the flowers in the courtyard are fragrant. Who would have thought that this garden-like village was still a “dirty and messy village” six years ago.

“Our village used to produce straw mats, and the leftovers from the production of straw mats were piled up in front of and behind the villagers’ houses. ‘The inside of the house is modernized, but the outside is dirty and messy’.” said Lou Ganqiang, Secretary of the Party Committee of Lianfeng Village. With the implementation of the “Project”, the village not only cleaned up more than 1,000 tons of straw mat waste, demolished more than 3,000 square meters of illegal buildings, but also implemented projects such as beautiful courtyards and rain and sewage diversion. The village is becoming more and more beautiful now.

It is understood that on the basis of the “ten million projects”, Lishui City has also systematically planned the construction of “garden villages” in recent years. Up to now, the city has created 413 garden villages and 34,300 garden gardens.

What is the effect of the combination of golden sand and clear water?

In 2016, Changting Village, Shitang Town, Yunhe County implemented the idea of ​​”seeing the sea from the mountains”, demolished more than 30 duck sheds and dry toilets on the barren beach of the inner lake, transported more than 10,000 tons of sand by sea, and built supporting facilities. Take a good walk on the plank road, plant coconut trees, and turn the barren beach into a golden beach. Tourism in Changting Village became popular.

The golden sandy beach of Changting Village.Photo provided by the interviewee

“Before the construction of the golden beach, 80% of the villagers went out to work and do business, and the villagers sat and looked at the green mountains and worried about the golden mountains.” Lan Keming, secretary of the Party branch of Changting Village, said that through the implementation of the beautiful countryside construction and the idea of ​​​​”seeing the sea from the mountains”, the whole village is as beautiful as ever. This year, more than 600,000 tourists have been received, and most of the villagers have returned to their hometowns to start businesses and find employment. The annual per capita disposable income of villagers has increased from 14,200 yuan in 2015 to the current 35,000 yuan.

Based on green water and green mountains, in recent years, Lishui City has continued to expand the transformation channels of “two mountains”, not only creating “Lishui Mountain Farming”, “Lishui Mountain Residence”, “Lishui Mountain View” and other “mountain” cultural tourism brands, but also establishing GDP and GEP (Gross Ecosystem Product) Double accounting, double assessment, and double assessment mechanism, and GEP’s pledge, cashability, and financing exploration make it possible to realize the value of ecological products.

The data shows that by the end of 2022, Lishui City has issued “ecological mortgage and pledge loans” and “ecological credit loans” of 26.139 billion yuan and 2.926 billion yuan respectively; under the green and common wealth, the annual per capita disposable income of farmers in the city will reach 28,470 yuan, a year-on-year increase 7.9%, the income growth rate of rural residents ranked first in the province for 14 consecutive years.

The “Ten Thousand Project” is a construction project to improve the living environment in rural areas, and it is also a village governance project. Zeng Zhihua, Secretary of the Party Branch of Xitou Village, Baoxi Township, Longquan City, said that the key to mobilizing and organizing the masses is to implement the “Ten Thousand Project” well.

A corner of Xitou Village.Photo provided by the interviewee

“14 years ago, when we built the ‘Bakeshu Park’, a lot of pigpens and cattle pens and dry toilets were built on the square. The two committees of the village and the villagers discussed and worked together on issues such as whether to demolish, how to demolish, and how to build. Discussion. In the openness and transparency, the village not only successfully demolished more than 1,000 square meters of temporary buildings, more than 400 villagers also raised more than 10,000 yuan of funds to support the construction of the park.” Zeng Zhihua said that rural construction and rural governance go hand in hand. The key to changing from a backward village to “the most beautiful village in Zhejiang”.

The charm of mountains and rivers, the prosperity of industries, and the beauty of people. The relevant person in charge of the Lishui Municipal Government said that Lishui City is seizing the great opportunity of the 20th anniversary of the “Ten Thousand Project” to comprehensively promote the revitalization of the countryside around the new requirements of “deepening and improving”, and continue to enhance the sense of gain, happiness and safety of the people feel.

