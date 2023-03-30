Home News “List for Lambach” sees water supply in danger
News

“List for Lambach” sees water supply in danger

by admin
“List for Lambach” sees water supply in danger

The monastery community is concerned about the water supply for the outdoor pool. An interruption in supply would not only affect the swimming pool, but also the football field and the Union tennis court. Walter Topf from the “List for Lambach” recently discussed the fact that the water supply could be at risk. “It’s about the 100-year-old line that runs along the Ager and Traunleiten in a gradient over the swimming pool to a waterworks and then at the Stiftsbrücke

See also  In Milan 700 educators absent in municipal kindergartens, 109 early leaving classes. After-school still closed

You may also like

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Date

A great turnout for blood donation in various...

Garbage in the sewerage network caused an overflow...

On the first Ching Ming Festival after the...

“Apples, pears, etc. are in full bloom 10...

This is how the votes of the health...

Lineups of the season: How Ancelotti let play

Pressburger Fight Club: One does not need to...

tied in Barranquilla and established itself within the...

Constructing an ecological “loan” for agricultural assistance to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy