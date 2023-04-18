Home » List Fritz and FPÖ – “Further charges by Tiwag completely wrong!”
List Fritz and FPÖ – “Further charges by Tiwag completely wrong!”

List Fritz and FPÖ – “Further charges by Tiwag completely wrong!”

The report on the chairman of the board of Tiwag, Erich Entstrasser, caused reactions. He sees all the demands of Tyrol’s AK President Erwin Zangerl fulfilled with the new tariff offer for electricity customers of 20.9 or 18.9 cents per kilowatt hour. “Whether 18, 20, 28 or 32 cents, we generally reject an electricity price increase by the state company Tiwag,” says Markus Sint, club chairman of the Fritz list. In view of the high inflation and price surge, “the situation for many in Tyrol is simply precarious and any further burden is completely wrong”.

