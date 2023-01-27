Fulfilling the forecasts, «Everything Everywhere All at Once», with 11 nominations, and the Irish «The spirits of the island» (The Banshees of Inisherin) and the German «No news in the front” (Im Westen nichts Neues) with 9 each, lead the nominations for the Oscars 2023.

These were announced at a live event in Los Angeles hosted by actors Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed.

For Latin America, the joys came with the nominations for the Cuban Ana de Armas as best actress and for “Argentina, 1985” as best international film.

The Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards Ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

The nominations

Best film

“The Fabelmans” (The Fabelmans)

“The Spirits of the Island” (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Elvis

“Everything everywhere at the same time” (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Warehouse

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

“They speak” (Women Talking)

“No news at the front” (nothing new in the West)

«Avatar: the path of water» (Avatar: The Way of Water)

best direction

Todd Field – Warehouse

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything everywhere at the same time” (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Martin McDonagh – “The Spirits of the Island” (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Steven Spielberg – «Los Fabelman» (The Fabelmans)

Best actress

Cate Blanchett – Warehouse

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie

Ana de Armas – “Blonde” (Blonde)

Michelle Williams – «Los Fableman» (The Fablemans)

Michelle Yeoh – “Everything everywhere at the same time” (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

best Actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – “The Spirits of the Island” (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – After sun

Bill Nighy – Living

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – “The Spirits of the Island” (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis – “Everything everywhere at the same time” (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Stephanie Hsu – “Everything everywhere at the same time” (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Supporting Actor

Judd Hirsh – «Los Fabelman» (The Fabelmans)

Brendan Gleeson – “The Spirits of the Island” (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Barry Keoghan – “The Spirits of the Island” (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ke Huy Quan – “Everything everywhere at the same time” (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Brian Tyree Henry – (Causeway)

Best Original Screenplay

“The Spirits of the Island” (The Banshees of Inisherin)

“Everything everywhere at the same time” (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

“The Fabelmans” (The Fabelmans)

Warehouse

Triangle of Sadness

Best Adapted Screenplay

“No news at the front” (nothing new in the West)

Living

«Glass Onion. Un misterio de Knives out» (Glass Onion: a knives out mistery)

Top Gun: Maverick

“They speak” (Women Talking)

best editing

Warehouse

“The Spirits of the Island” (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Elvis

“Everything everywhere at the same time” (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Top Gun: Maverick

best animated short

“The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse” (The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse)

“The Flying Sailor” (The Flying Sailor)

“Ice Vendors” (Ice Merchants)

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

best fictional short

An Irish Goodbye

The Pupils

The Red Suitcase

Ivalu

Night Ride

