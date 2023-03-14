Home News Listen to Serie A Auditel 2022-23 DAZN 26th Matchday: the most followed Juventus – Sampdoria
Listen to Serie A Auditel 2022-23 DAZN 26th Matchday: the most followed Juventus – Sampdoria

Listen to Serie A Auditel 2022-23 DAZN 26th Matchday: the most followed Juventus - SampdoriaThe 26th matchday of Serie A 2022/23 on air DAZNreaches 5.9 million total listeners (5.905.095). The data, detected with the new measurement Auditel Total Audience exceeds 6 million (6.080.897) if the bet of is added to the survey of the 10 single games Goal Zone broadcast simultaneously with the matches in parallel with dedicated commentary and video links from the various stadiums.

The most watched match of the round was Juventus-Sampdoria that with the commentary of Dario Mastroianni and Marco Parolo It affected 1.258.833 individuals. Three matches of the round like the Saturday afternoon challenge are close to one million spectators Naples-Atalanta (999.803 average viewers) told by Pierluigi Pardo and Massimo Ambrosini, the advance on Friday evening Spezia-Inter (954.446 average viewers) with the voice of Edoardo Testoni and Andrea Stramaccioni e Rome-Sassuolo (926.794 average viewers) narrated by Ricky Buscaglia and Manuel Pasqual

This report includes both plays Dazn of census origin, measured using the SDK, on ​​all devices, both the Dazn ratings coming from the sat channels distributed by Sky (Zona Dazn) which are of sample origin (SuperPanel); currently remain outside the detection perimeter of DAZN ratings relating to applications for Apple TV and Panasonic TVs and exclude TVs in second homes

  • Friday 10/03/23 20:47 – 22:44* SPEZIA – INTER 954.446** DAZN EXCLUSIVE
  • Saturday 11/03/23 15:01 – 16:58* EMPOLI – UDINESE 231.947** DAZN EXCLUSIVE
  • Saturday 11/03/23 18:01 – 19:56* NAPLES – ATALANTA 999.803** DAZN EXCLUSIVE
  • Saturday 11/03/23 20:46 – 22:39* BOLOGNA – LAZIO 364.141**
  • Sunday 12/03/23 12:33 – 14:27* LECCE – TURIN 232.189**
  • Sunday 12/03/23 15:00 – 16:49* CREMONESE – FIORENTINA 116.530** DAZN EXCLUSIVE
  • Sunday 12/03/23 15:01 – 16:52* VERONA – MONZA 94.417** DAZN EXCLUSIVE
  • Sunday 12/03/23 15:00 – 16:52* GOAL AREA 175.802** DAZN EXCLUSIVE
  • Sunday 12/03/23 18:01 – 19:59* ROME – SASSUOLO 926.794** DAZN EXCLUSIVE
  • Sunday 12/03/23 20:46 – 22:38* JUVENTUS – SAMPDORIA 1,258,833** DAZN EXCLUSIVE
  • Monday 13/03/23 20:48 – 22:46* MILAN – SALERNITANA 726,995**
* Whistle to start and finish the match
** Calculated as AMR net of the interval between the first and second half. Weighting of the first half (start/finish whistle) and second half (start/finish whistle)
** Including all types of devices

Listen to Serie A Auditel 2022-23 DAZN 26th Matchday: the most followed Juventus - Sampdoria

