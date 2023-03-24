It should be noted that “Diablo, Que Chimba” together with his recent releases: “The Queen” and “The Formula” Together with Marc Anthony, they will be part of Maluma’s next record production.

Maluma got this week eight nominations for Premios Nuestra Tierra in Colombianominations that include categories such as: Artist of the Year, Best Urban Artist, Best Urban Song, Best Pop Song for June and Best Concert of the Year for Medallo en el Mapa.

In addition, he received two nominations for the Latin American Music Awards 2023which include: “Best Song – Pop” (for “June”) and “Tour of the Year (for Maluma Papi Juancho World Tour). Voting is now open until next Sunday, March 26 through: https://www.univision.com/LatinAMAs .

The eighth annual delivery of the award distinction will be held on April 20 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas and will air simultaneously on the Univisión, UNIMÁS and Galavisión networks at 7:00pm ET.

Juan Luis Londono Ariasbetter known by his stage name MALUMA (composed of the first letters of the names of his mother, father and sister) has become one of the artists with the greatest impact in urban music and a global Latin music idol.

Winner of the Latin Grammy 2018 for Contemporary Pop Vocal Album (by FAME ) Maluma is one of the most popular singers with active fans on social media and the leader among Latino male singers with more than 63 million followers on Instagram. In fact, he is the only male Latino artist to have surpassed 60 million followers. This figure is added to more than 25 million fans on Facebook, 8 million on Twitter and 28.7 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This year, the global superstar returned with his Papi Juancho Maluma World Tour 2022 and debuted in Hollywood with his leading role as “Bastian” in the film ” Marry Me” along with Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson. Maluma also acted in his first Disney animated film, “Encanto”, winner of the 2022 Oscar award.